49ers Re-Sign OL Jake Brendel To One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have signed OL Jake Brendel to a one-year extension through 2022.

Brendel, 29, wound up signing on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to Dallas’ practice squad.

Brendel caught on with the Dolphins and spent a few years in Miami before the Broncos signed him to a one-year deal last year. After being waived by Denver, Brendel later joined the Ravens midseason.

The 49ers signed Brendel to a contract back in February of 2020 and he opted out of the following season. He returned to San Francisco for 2021.

In 2021, Brendel appeared in 16 games for the 49ers as their backup center.