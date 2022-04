49ers Re-Sign RFA OL Daniel Brunskill, ERFA WR Jauan Jennings

The San Francisco 49ers announced Tuesday that they’ve re-signed RFA OL Daniel Brunskill and ERFA WR Jauan Jennings to one-year tenders for the 2022 season.

The 49ers used the original-round tender on Brunskill, which will cost them around $2.43 million for the 2022 season.

Brunskill, 28, signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State back in 2017. He was waived at the start of the 2017 season and later signed to the Falcons’ practice squad.

Atlanta brought Brunskill back on a futures contract the following year, but he was once again signed to their practice squad after being among their final roster cuts. After a stint in the AAF, the 49ers signed Brunskill to a contract in 2019 and has returned on two consecutive one-year deals.

In 2021, Brunskill appeared in and started all 17 games for the 49ers.