49ers Re-Sign WR River Cracraft

The San Francisco 49ers have re-signed WR River Cracraft to a new deal on Friday, according to his Instagram account.

Cracraft, 26, wound up signing on to the Broncos’ practice squad in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State. He was released shortly after with an injury settlement but returned at the end of the season to the taxi squad.

From there, Cracraft was on and off the Broncos’ practice squad before eventually signing on to the Eagles’ taxi squad in 2019. Philadelphia brought him back on a future contract last year but he eventually joined the 49ers in August.

In 2020, Cracraft appeared in ine games for the 49ers and caught six passes for 41 yards receiving and no touchdowns.