49ers Re-Signed QB Adrian Martinez To Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers have re-signed QB Adrian Martinez to the practice squad, per Cam Inman.

They’ll need to make a corresponding move from a practice squad that now includes:

CB​ Eli Apple WR Junior Bergen LB​ Jalen Graham OL​ Drake Nugent WR​ Malik Turner DL ​Sebastian Valdez G Nick Zakelj RB Sincere McCormick DL Evan Anderson OL Kilian Zierer WR Russell Gage DE William Bradley-King DB Derrick Canteen T Isaac Alarcon (International) TE Brayden Willis T Brandon Parker LB Andrew Farmer QB Adrian Martinez

Martinez, 25, transferred from Nebraska to Kansas State following the 2021 season. He wound up going undrafted before signing a rookie contract with the Lions following the draft.

The Lions waived Martinez back in August of 2023 and he then caught on with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL in December before winning the UFL championship with the team. He was also named the league’s most valuable player.

Martinez signed with the Jets in July 2024 but was among the final roster cuts after camp before re-signing to the practice squad. The 49ers added him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason.

During his college career, Martinez played in four seasons at Nebraska and one at Kansas State, throwing for 9,752 yards to go along with 51 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. He also completed 63.6 percent of his passes.

In 2023, Martinez played in 10 games for the Stallions and made seven starts. He threw for 15 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, completing 58.5 percent of his passes for 1,748 yards and leading the team to a record of 6-1. He also rushed 58 times for 528 yards (9.7 YPC) and three touchdowns.