49ers Re-Signed RB Patrick Taylor

The San Francisco 49ers have re-signed RB Patrick Taylor for the 2026 season, per his agency.

He spent all this past season on the team’s injured reserve list.

Taylor, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers but was placed on non-football injury with a foot injury coming out of training camp.

Taylor bounced on and off the Packers’ practice squad for a few years. The team moved on eventually and Taylor caught on with the Patriots’ practice squad only to later rejoin Green Bay’s active roster.

The 49ers signed Taylor to a contract in April. He was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad, bouncing back and forth between the unit and the active roster.

San Francisco brought him back on a one-year deal for 2025.

In 2024, Taylor appeared in 13 games for the 49ers making one start and rushing for 183 yards on 39 carries (4.7 YPC) to go along with three receptions for 25 yards and one touchdown.