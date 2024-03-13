49ers Re-Signing DL Kevin Givens

According to Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing DL Kevin Givens to a one-year contract for the 2024 season.

Givens, 27, signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent back in 2019 out of Penn State and was activated from their practice squad in December during his rookie season.

Givens re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022 and returned to the team on a one-year deal last year.

In 2023, Kevin Givens appeared in 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.