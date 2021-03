The San Francisco 49ers are re-signing DL D.J. Jones to a one-year contract on Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport.

Jones, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.54 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season.

Jones was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Jones appeared in 14 games for the 49ers and recorded 14 tackles, three sacks, and a pass defense.