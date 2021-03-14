49ers Re-Signing FB Kyle Juszczyk To Five-Year Deal Worth Over $27M

Ian Rapoport reports that the 49ers are re-signing FB Kyle Juszczyk to a five-year contract worth over $27 million.

Juszczyk’s agency has already confirmed the news:

Congrats to our client, @JuiceCheck44 on agreeing to a 5 yr deal with the @49ers which will make him the highest paid fullback in the NFL 🧃🧃🧃 — JL Sports (@JLSports3) March 15, 2021

49ers GM John Lynch implied in a tweet from Sunday morning that a deal for Juszczyk could be close, so this shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

Juszczyk, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,460,584 contract with the Ravens before signing a four-year, $21 million contract that included $10.5 million guaranteed with the 49ers in 2017.

Juszczyk made a base salary of $5.05 million for the 2020 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Juszczyk played all 16 games for the 49ers and rushed for 64 yards on 17 carries (3.8 YPC) with two touchdowns to go along with 19 receptions for 202 yards receiving and four touchdowns.