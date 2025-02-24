49ers Re-Signing G Ben Bartch

Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports the 49ers are signing G Ben Bartch to a contract.

Branch adds it’s another one-year deal for Bartch.

Bartch was set to be an unrestricted free agent after playing on a one-year, $1.125 million contract with San Francisco in 2024.

Bartch, 26, was a fourth-round pick by the Jaguars out of St John’s back in 2020. He was in the final year of a four-year, $4,058,615 rookie contract that included a $763,615 signing bonus when he was cut by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville brought him back to the practice squad after he cleared waivers. From there, Bartch was signed to the 49ers’ active roster in November 2023 and was re-signed to a one-year deal in the offseason.

San Francisco let him go after training camp but he re-signed a few days later.

In 2024, Bartch appeared in three games for the 49ers and made two starts.