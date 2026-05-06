Broncos Signed Seventh-Round TE Dallen Bentley

By
Logan Ulrich
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According to Mike Klis, the Broncos signed seventh-round TE Dallen Bentley to his rookie contract. 

He’s the second Denver draft pick to ink his deal. 

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
3 66 Tyler Onyedim DT  
4 108 Jonah Coleman RB  
4 111 Kage Casey T  
5 152 Justin Joly TE  
7 246 Miles Scott S  
7 256 Dallen Bentley TE Signed
7 257 Red Murdock LB Signed

 

Bentley, 25, was a two-year starter at Utah and was named third-team All-Big 12 in his final season. The Broncos drafted him with the No. 256 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft. 

He’s projected to sign a four-year rookie contract worth $4,365,480 with a signing bonus of $120,488. 

During his four-year college career, Bentley appeared in 32 games with 20 starts and recorded 51 catches for 640 yards and six touchdowns. 

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