According to Mike Klis, the Broncos signed seventh-round TE Dallen Bentley to his rookie contract.
He’s the second Denver draft pick to ink his deal.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|3
|66
|Tyler Onyedim
|DT
|4
|108
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|4
|111
|Kage Casey
|T
|5
|152
|Justin Joly
|TE
|7
|246
|Miles Scott
|S
|7
|256
|Dallen Bentley
|TE
|Signed
|7
|257
|Red Murdock
|LB
|Signed
Bentley, 25, was a two-year starter at Utah and was named third-team All-Big 12 in his final season. The Broncos drafted him with the No. 256 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
He’s projected to sign a four-year rookie contract worth $4,365,480 with a signing bonus of $120,488.
During his four-year college career, Bentley appeared in 32 games with 20 starts and recorded 51 catches for 640 yards and six touchdowns.
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