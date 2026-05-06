According to Mike Klis, the Broncos signed seventh-round TE Dallen Bentley to his rookie contract.

He’s the second Denver draft pick to ink his deal.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 3 66 Tyler Onyedim DT 4 108 Jonah Coleman RB 4 111 Kage Casey T 5 152 Justin Joly TE 7 246 Miles Scott S 7 256 Dallen Bentley TE Signed 7 257 Red Murdock LB Signed

Bentley, 25, was a two-year starter at Utah and was named third-team All-Big 12 in his final season. The Broncos drafted him with the No. 256 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year rookie contract worth $4,365,480 with a signing bonus of $120,488.

During his four-year college career, Bentley appeared in 32 games with 20 starts and recorded 51 catches for 640 yards and six touchdowns.