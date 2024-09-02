49ers Re-Signing OT Brandon Parker

According to Matt Barrows, the San Francisco 49ers are re-signing OL Brandon Parker on Monday after placing WR Ricky Pearsall on the non-football injury list.

Parker, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Raiders.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career in 2022 when he agreed to re-sign with Las Vegas on a one-year $3.5 million contract.

Parker signed another one-year deal with the team for the 2023 season but was released coming out of the preseason and later joined the practice squad.

He joined the Niners back in March and is now back with the team after being amongst their final roster cuts.

In 2023, Parker appeared in five games for the Raiders, making one start for them.