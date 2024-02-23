49ers Release CB Isaiah Oliver

The San Francisco 49ers announced they’ve officially released CB Isaiah Oliver on Friday.

Oliver, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Falcons in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Colorado. He finished his four-year, $4,636,643 rookie contract when he agreed to a one-year deal with the Falcons in 2022.

He caught on with the 49ers last offseason.

In 2023, Oliver appeared in all 17 games and recorded 67 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, two pass defenses, and one fumble recovery.