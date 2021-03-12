49ers Release DL Ronald Blair, Tender ERFA OL Daniel Brunskill

The 49ers announced that they’ve released DL Ronald Blair on Friday and tendered a one-year contract to exclusive rights free agent OL Daniel Brunskill.

Blair was set to be an unrestricted free agent after finishing his one-year deal, giving him a head start on his search for a new team.

Blair, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $2.61 million contract and made a base salary of $630,000 in 2019 and re-signed on a one-year deal this offseason.

In 2020, Blair appeared in nine games and recorded 21 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, and one fumble recovery.