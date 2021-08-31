49ers Release OL Senio Kelemete

According to Tom Pelissero, the 49ers are releasing OL Senio Kelemete.

He adds San Francisco would like to bring him back to the practice squad.

Kelemete, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2012. He spent just over a year in Arizona before he was waived at the start of the 2013 season and later signed to the Saints’ practice squad.

New Orleans elected to bring him back on a future/reserve contract and he was set to be a restricted free agent before signing a two-year deal with the Saints in 2016. The Texans signed Kelemete to a three-year, $12 million deal in 2018 and he returned to Houston on a one-year extension last year.

Houston released Kelemete this past February. He caught on with the 49ers in June.

In 2020, Kelemete appeared in 14 games for the Texans and made five starts for them.