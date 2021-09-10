49ers Release OL Shon Coleman From IR With Settlement

The San Francisco 49ers officially released OL Shon Coleman from injured reserve with an injury settlement on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Coleman, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2016. The Browns traded him to the 49ers for a seventh-round pick in 2017.

Coleman was played out the final year of his four-year, $3.27 million contract and made a base salary of $755,280 for the 2019 season. The 49ers re-signed him to a one-year contract last year.

He later opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

In 2017, Coleman was active for all 16 games for the Browns and was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 56 offensive tackle out of 79 qualifying players.