49ers Release RB Sincere McCormick

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have released RB Sincere McCormick from the practice squad.

This move came in correspondence with the 49ers signing QB Adrian Martinez to the practice squad.

McCormick, 25, was a three-year starter at UTSA and was the CUSA Offensive Player of the Year. He wound up going undrafted and later signed a rookie deal with the Raiders after the 2022 NFL draft.

He was placed on injured reserve in May, however. McCormick spent the 2023 season on the practice squad and returned in 2024 on a futures deal before being cut and re-signed to the practice squad again. The Raiders later promoted him to the active roster.

McCormick was among the team’s final cuts coming out of the 2025 preseason and he caught on with the 49ers’ practice squad.

In 2024, McCormick appeared in five games for the Raiders and rushed 39 times for 183 yards. He added six catches on seven targets for 29 yards.