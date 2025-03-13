49ers Releasing LS Taybor Pepper

According to Jennifer Lee Chan, the 49ers are releasing LS Taybor Pepper.

He had one more year left on his contract and had been with the team several years, but San Francisco seems intent on shaking up the roster in a big way this offseason.

Pepper, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan State in 2016. The Packers signed him to a future/reserve contract for 2017.

However, Green Bay elected to cut Pepper loose shortly after the 2017 draft. From there, he played for the Ravens and returned to the Packers, but Green Bay declined to tender Pepper an offer.

Pepper had stints with the Giants and Dolphins before eventually signing on with the 49ers in 2020. He’s been in San Francisco ever since and signed a three-year extension in 2023.

In 2024, Pepper appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers.