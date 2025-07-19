49ers Releasing Veteran S George Odum

According to Eric Branch, the 49ers have released veteran S George Odum after placing him on the non-football injury list on Friday.

Odum, 31, wound up going undrafted out of Central Arkansas back in 2018. He later signed a three-year contract with the Colts.

Indianapolis placed an original-round tender that cost them $2.183 million for the 2021 season. Odum signed a three-year, $11 million deal with the 49ers in 2022.

In March of 2024, Odum signed a two-year extension with San Francisco worth $10.8 million.

In 2024, Odum appeared in 12 games for the 49ers, making two starts and recording 16 tackles.

We will have more on Odum as it becomes available.