49ers Releasing WR Marquise Goodwin

Matt Maiocco of NBC Bay Area reports that the 49ers are releasing WR Marquise Goodwin on Wednesday.

This comes just a day after Goodwin reverted back to the 49ers from the Eagles after the conditions of their 2020 trade weren’t met.

Goodwin opted out of the 2020 season.

Goodwin, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 2013. He spent four years in Buffalo before signing a two-year contract with the 49ers last year worth up to $8 million.

Goodwin was set to make just $1.45 million for the 2018 season when he agreed to a three-year, $20.3 million extension with $10 million guaranteed. He was traded to the Eagles last year.

In 2019, Goodwin appeared in nine games for the 49ers and caught 12 passes for 186 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 15 yards.