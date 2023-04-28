49ers Restructure Contract Of RB Christian McCaffrey, Create $8.576M In Cap Space

Per Field Yates, the 49ers have restructured the contract of RB Christian McCaffrey prior to the second round of the draft in order to create $8.576 million in cap space.

McCaffrey, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $17.224 million contract when the Panthers signed him to a new four-year, $64 million contract extension that also included his expected fifth-year option.

Carolina opted to restructure McCaffrey’s deal before trading him to the 49ers in exchange for a 2023 second, third, and fourth-round pick, as well as a fifth-round pick in 2024.

In 2022, McCaffrey appeared in six games for the Panthers and rushed for 393 yards on 85 carries (4.6 YPC) as well as two touchdowns. He also had 33 receptions for 277 yards receiving and one touchdown.

He also played in 11 games for the 49ers and rushed 159 times for 746 yards (4.7 YPC) and six touchdowns. He also had 52 receptions for 464 yards and four touchdowns.