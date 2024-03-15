49ers Restructure TE George Kittle’s Contract

According to Field Yates, the 49ers restructured the contract of TE George Kittle on Friday to create nearly $10 million in cap space.
This gives San Francisco some much-needed wiggle room with currently just over $2 million in available space, per OverTheCap.
Kittle, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers out of Iowa back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.69 million contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he agreed to a new five-year, $75 million extension with the 49ers.
He’s entering the fourth year of his deal and is set to make a salary of $13,400,000 in 2024.
In 2023, Kittle appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and recorded 65 receptions for 1,020 yards (15.7 YPC) and six touchdowns.
