49ers Rework LB Fred Warner’s Contract For Cap Space

The San Francisco 49ers recently restructured the contract of LB Fred Warner to create some much-needed cap space this offseason, according to Matt Barrows.

According to OverTheCap.com, the 49ers could free up as much as $10,706,250 with this move, depending on how aggressive they want to be.

Warner, 27, was drafted by the 49ers in the third round out of BYU in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.979 million deal in 2020 when he signed a five-year, $95 million extension in 2021.

He’s set to make a salary of $15,300,000 in 2024.

In 2023, Warner appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 132 tackles, 2.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, four interceptions and 11 pass defenses.