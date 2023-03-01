49ers RT Mike McGlinchey Likely To Depart In Free Agency?

On Tuesday, 49ers GM John Lynch told reporters that while they would like to re-sign RT Mike McGlinchey, a strong market for his services could lead to him being priced out of San Francisco.

“Could he miss his market? Sure,” Lynch said, via NBC Bay Area. “Then would we be interested? Of course we would.

“But I don’t see that happening. I see him being a coveted player.”

The 49ers have around $8 million of cap room to work with this offseason, so it could be tough to retain a top free agent for the 49ers this year.

McGlinchey has had some up-and-down play at times, but Lynch believes he’s a plus player in the NFL.

“He’s a really good football player,” Lynch said. “So while a lot of people in our area focused on what he didn’t do or his bad snaps, Mike, the totality of his game at right tackle where there’s a couple of elite ones — the Lane Johnsons of the world — he’s right behind them, in my mind.”

McGlinchey, 28, was the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $18.341 million dollar rookie contract with the 49ers that included an $11.4 million dollar signing bonus.

San Francisco exercised his fifth-year option for the 2022 season at $10.88 million. He’s now in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time.

In 2022, McGlinchey appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and made 17 starts at right tackle.

