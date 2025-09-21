49ers Rule Out DE Nick Bosa With Knee Injury

The 49ers announced that they have ruled out DE Nick Bosa for the remainder of Week 3 due to a knee injury.

Bosa, 27, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2019. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $33,551,874 rookie contract that included a $22,421,364 signing bonus.

The 49ers opted to pick up Bosa’s fifth-year option back in April of 2022, which was worth $17,859,000 fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

He then signed a five-year, $170 million extension with the 49ers in 2023.

In 2025, Bosa has appeared in three games for the 49ers and recorded 17 tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles.

We will have more on Bosa as it becomes available.