49ers S Talanoa Hufanga To Miss Month With Wrist Injury

49ers S Talanoa Hufanga tore ligaments in his wrist and is looking at an absence of around a month, per Matt Barrows.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said Hufanga could end up going on injured reserve, which would sideline him for at least four games.

Hufanga, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2021 out of USC. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract.

Hufanga will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Hufanga has appeared in two games for the 49ers and recorded eight total tackles.