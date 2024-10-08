49ers S Talanoa Hufanga To Miss Month With Wrist Injury

49ers S Talanoa Hufanga tore ligaments in his wrist and is looking at an absence of around a month, per Matt Barrows.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said Hufanga could end up going on injured reserve, which would sideline him for at least four games.
Hufanga, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2021 out of USC. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract.
Hufanga will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.
In 2024, Hufanga has appeared in two games for the 49ers and recorded eight total tackles.
