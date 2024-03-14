49ers Showing ‘Strong’ Interest In LB De’Vondre Campbell

The San Francisco 49ers have a strong level of interest in LB De’Vondre Campbell, according to Matt Maiocco.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t

impact a team’s 2025 compensatory picks, given that he was released this

offseason.

Campbell, 30, was drafted by the Falcons in the fourth round out of Minnesota in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.9 million rookie deal and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

Campbell signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2020 that was worth a maximum of $8 million. He later joined the Packers in 2021 before agreeing to a five-year, $50 million deal in 2022.

Campbell was released earlier this offseason by Green Bay as a post June-1 cut.

In 2023, Campbell appeared in 11 games for the Packers and recorded 75 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.