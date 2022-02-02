49ers Sign 11 Players To Futures Contracts

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they’ve signed 11 players to futures contracts for the 2022 season on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Matthews, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2014. The Eagles traded Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick to the Bills in return for CB Ronald Darby in August of 2017.

Matthews played out the final year of his four-year, $4,949,269 contract before signing a one-year contract with Patriots worth up to $1.7 million. The Patriots released Matthews during the preseason with an injury settlement and he then returned to the Eagles.

From there, Matthews signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal with the 49ers in 2019. He returned to the Eagles for a brief period before signing with the 49ers.

Matthews has been on and off of the 49ers’ roster ever since.

In 2020, Matthews appeared in two games for the 49ers but was not targeted and did not catch a pass.