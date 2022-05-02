49ers Sign 14 Undrafted Free Agents

The San Francisco 49ers announced Monday that they’ve signed 14 undrafted free-agents to contracts.
The full list includes:
- North Carolina LB Jeremiah Gemmel
- Texas A&M DB Leon O’Neal Jr.
- Fresno State DL Kevin Atkins
- San Diego State safety Tayler Hawkins
- UCLA cornerback Qwuantrezz Knight
- Pittsburgh receiver Taysir Mack
- Oklahoma State receiver Tay Martin
- Georgia Tech running back Jordan Mason
- Indiana linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball
- San Diego State linebacker Segun Olubi
- Mercer offensive lineman Jason Poe
- Minnesota offensive lineman Sam Schlueter
- North Carolina tight end Garrett Walston
- Arizona State OL Dohnovan West
Martin, 24, was a Second Team All-Big 12 selection and led Oklahoma State in receiving during the 2021 season. He previously played for Washington State for three years before opting to transfer.
During his five-year college career, Martin started in 38 of 60 games and recorded 238 catches for 2,810 yards (11.8 YPC) and 28 touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!