49ers Sign 14 Undrafted Free Agents

Tony Williams
The San Francisco 49ers announced Monday that they’ve signed 14 undrafted free-agents to contracts. 

The full list includes:

  1. North Carolina LB Jeremiah Gemmel
  2. Texas A&M DB Leon O’Neal Jr.
  3. Fresno State DL Kevin Atkins
  4. San Diego State safety Tayler Hawkins
  5. UCLA cornerback Qwuantrezz Knight
  6. Pittsburgh receiver Taysir Mack
  7. Oklahoma State receiver Tay Martin
  8. Georgia Tech running back Jordan Mason
  9. Indiana linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball
  10. San Diego State linebacker Segun Olubi
  11. Mercer offensive lineman Jason Poe
  12. Minnesota offensive lineman Sam Schlueter
  13. North Carolina tight end Garrett Walston
  14. Arizona State OL Dohnovan West

Martin, 24, was a Second Team All-Big 12 selection and led Oklahoma State in receiving during the 2021 season. He previously played for Washington State for three years before opting to transfer.

During his five-year college career, Martin started in 38 of 60 games and recorded 238 catches for 2,810 yards (11.8 YPC) and 28 touchdowns.

