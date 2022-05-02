49ers Sign 14 Undrafted Free Agents

The San Francisco 49ers announced Monday that they’ve signed 14 undrafted free-agents to contracts.

The full list includes:

Martin, 24, was a Second Team All-Big 12 selection and led Oklahoma State in receiving during the 2021 season. He previously played for Washington State for three years before opting to transfer.

During his five-year college career, Martin started in 38 of 60 games and recorded 238 catches for 2,810 yards (11.8 YPC) and 28 touchdowns.