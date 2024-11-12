49ers Sign CB Deommodore Lenoir To Five-Year, $92M Deal

According to Jeremy Fowler, the 49ers have reached an agreement with CB Deommodore Lenoir on a five-year, $92 million extension on Tuesday.

This locks up the 49ers’ starting nickel corner after being in the final year of his contract. He’s emerged as an every-game starter over the past three years and prevents him from entering the open market.

Lenoir, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Oregon. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract.

In 2024, Lenoir has appeared in nine games for the 49ers and recorded 53 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, six pass defenses, and one forced fumble.