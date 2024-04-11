49ers Sign CB Rock Ya-Sin To One-Year Deal

According to Field Yates, the 49ers have signed CB Rock Ya-Sin to a one-year deal on Thursday.

Ya-Sin, 27, was the No. 34 overall pick by the Colts out of Temple in 2019. He transferred to Temple for his senior year from Presbyterian College. He played out the final year of a four-year, $7,916,458 rookie contract that included a $3,777,424 signing bonus.

He caught on with the Ravens last offseason to a one-year deal and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Ya-Sin appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 13 tackles and two pass defenses.