49ers Sign DB Ka’dar Hollman To Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers officially signed DB Ka’dar Hollman to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Here’s the 49ers updated practice squad:

Hollman, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2,694,948 rookie contract that included $174,948 guaranteed when the Packers traded him to the Texans during the preseason.

However, Houston waived Hollman during the final roster cuts. He caught on with the Saints and had a short stint on their practice squad.

From there, he played for the Texans and 49ers before signing on to the Falcons’ practice squad.

In 2020, Hollman appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded 10 tackles, no interceptions, and three pass deflections.