49ers Sign DE Jonathan Garvin To Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers are re-signing DE Jonathan Garvin to the practice squad, per Tom Pelissero.
San Francisco’s practice squad now includes:
- OL Isaac Alarcon (International)
- DL Alex Barrett
- CB Chase Lucas
- S Jaylen Mahoney
- QB Tanner Mordecai
- OL Drake Nugent
- TE Mason Pline
- WR Trent Taylor
- LB DaShaun White
- WR Terique Owens
- DL Nesta Jade Silvera
- WR Russell Gage
- LB Jalen Graham
- CB Nick McCloud
- RB Patrick Taylor
- DE Jonathan Garvin
Garvin, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Miami. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3.4 million rookie contract when Green Bay opted to cut him loose.
He caught on with the Birmingham Stallions for their 2024 season in the XFL, then had a stint with the 49ers in August.
In 2022, Garvin appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded eight tackles and two pass defenses.
