49ers Sign DE Jonathan Garvin To Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers are re-signing DE Jonathan Garvin to the practice squad, per Tom Pelissero.

San Francisco’s practice squad now includes:

OL Isaac Alarcon (International) DL Alex Barrett CB Chase Lucas S Jaylen Mahoney QB Tanner Mordecai OL Drake Nugent TE Mason Pline WR Trent Taylor LB DaShaun White WR Terique Owens DL Nesta Jade Silvera WR Russell Gage LB Jalen Graham CB Nick McCloud RB Patrick Taylor DE Jonathan Garvin

Garvin, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Miami. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3.4 million rookie contract when Green Bay opted to cut him loose.

He caught on with the Birmingham Stallions for their 2024 season in the XFL, then had a stint with the 49ers in August.

In 2022, Garvin appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded eight tackles and two pass defenses.