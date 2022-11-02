49ers Sign DL Akeem Spence To Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers announced Wednesday that they’ve signed DL Akeem Spence to their practice squad.
Here’s the 49ers updated practice squad:
- DL Alex Barrett
- OL Alfredo Gutierrez
- S Tayler Hawkins
- CB Qwuantrezz Knight
- WR Tay Martin
- LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
- OL Jason Poe
- DB Dontae Johnson
- TE Leroy Watson
- TE Troy Fumagalli
- C Keith Ismael
- DT T.Y. McGill
- QB Kurt Benkert
- DB Ka’dar Hollman
- RB Tevin Coleman
- WR Willie Snead
- DL Akeem Spence
Spence, 30, is a former sixth-round pick by the Buccaneers back in 2013. He finished his four-year, $2,644,424 rookie contract with Tampa Bay before signing a three-year, $10.5 million contract with the Lions in 2017.
The Lions traded Spence to the Dolphins in 2018 for a conditional seventh-round draft pick. Miami released Spence during the preseason and he later signed on with the Eagles in September of 2019 but was cut loose after a month.
From there, he had brief stints with the Jaguars, Patriots, Commanders and Broncos before the 49ers signed him to a contract this past August. He has been on and off of their roster ever since.
In 2022, Spence has appeared in five game for the 49ers and recorded one tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!