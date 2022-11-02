49ers Sign DL Akeem Spence To Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers announced Wednesday that they’ve signed DL Akeem Spence to their practice squad.

Here’s the 49ers updated practice squad:

DL Alex Barrett OL Alfredo Gutierrez S Tayler Hawkins CB Qwuantrezz Knight WR Tay Martin LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball OL Jason Poe DB Dontae Johnson TE Leroy Watson TE Troy Fumagalli C Keith Ismael DT T.Y. McGill QB Kurt Benkert DB Ka’dar Hollman RB Tevin Coleman WR Willie Snead DL Akeem Spence

Spence, 30, is a former sixth-round pick by the Buccaneers back in 2013. He finished his four-year, $2,644,424 rookie contract with Tampa Bay before signing a three-year, $10.5 million contract with the Lions in 2017.

The Lions traded Spence to the Dolphins in 2018 for a conditional seventh-round draft pick. Miami released Spence during the preseason and he later signed on with the Eagles in September of 2019 but was cut loose after a month.

From there, he had brief stints with the Jaguars, Patriots, Commanders and Broncos before the 49ers signed him to a contract this past August. He has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2022, Spence has appeared in five game for the 49ers and recorded one tackle.