49ers Sign G Keaton Sutherland

The San Francisco 49ers have signed G Keaton Sutherland to a contract on Tuesday, according to Field Yates.

Sutherland, 25, was signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M following the 2019 NFL Draft. The Bengals waived him coming out of the preseason and later brought him back to their practice squad.

Cincinnati signed Sutherland to the active roster for a short stint before waiving him. He was claimed by the Dolphins and finished out the 2019 season in Miami.

The Dolphins waived him coming out of camp in 2020 and he returned to Cincinnati’s practice squad before being promoted to the active roster. He was on and off of their roster last year.

For his career, Sutherland has appeared in six games for the Dolphins and Bengals, making two starts at guard with Miami.