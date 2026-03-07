49ers Sign K Eddy Pineiro To Four-Year, $17M Extension

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the 49ers and K Eddy Pineiro reached agreement on a four-year, $17 million extension Friday.

The agreement includes $10 million guaranteed for Pineiro.

Pineiro, 30, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2018. He was, unfortunately, placed on injured reserve with a groin injury coming out of the preseason and missed the entire year.

The Raiders traded him during the offseason to the Bears and he was named the winner of the team’s kicking competition that summer. He missed the entire 2020 season with another groin injury.

The Colts signed Pineiro to a one-year deal for the 2021 season but he was cut and subsequently joined Washington’s taxi squad. Washington released him from their practice squad in September with an injury settlement and caught on with the Jets in December.

The Jets re-signed Pineiro to a one-year deal as a restricted free agent before releasing him prior to the start of the season. He spent the next three years with the Panthers before the 49ers signed him to a contract in September of last year.

In 2025, Pineiro appeared in 14 games for the 49ers, converting 28 of his 29 FGA (96.6%) and 34 of 38 on PAT’s (89.5%)