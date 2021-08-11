49ers Sign LB Donald Payne, Release WR Kevin White

According to Cam Inman, the 49ers have signed LB Donald Payne to a one-year deal and released WR Kevin White in a corresponding move.

Payne, 27, originally signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Stetson back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later claimed off of waivers by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville elected to cut Payne loose last May. He signed with Baltimore in August only to be cut loose coming out of the preseason. After a short stint on the Ravens practice squad, Payne was released again. He rejoined the Jaguars to finish out 2019.

He signed on with Washington last offseason and later joined their practice squad but was cut loose in October of last year. He briefly signed on with the Dolphins’ practice squad a month later.

In 2019, Payne appeared in nine games for the Jaguars and recorded 61 tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery and one pass defense. Pro Football Focus rated Payne as the No. 89 linebacker out of 89 qualifying players.