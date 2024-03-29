49ers Sign Lions RFA TE Brock Wright To Offer Sheet

According to Ian Rapoport, the 49ers signed Lions’ restricted free agent TE Brock Wright to an offer sheet on Friday.

Detroit placed the right of first refusal tender on Wright which will cost just under $3 million for the 2024 season.

The Lions will now have five days to decide if it wants to match the offer sheet, otherwise it will lose Wright to San Francisco with no compensation.

However, if they decline, they won’t receive any draft pick compensation as Wright is a former undrafted free agent.

Wright, 25, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason but earned a promotion back to the active roster during the regular season.

The Lions re-signed Wright as an exclusive rights free agent each of the past two seasons.

In 2023, Wright appeared in 14 games for the Lions and caught 13 passes on 14 targets for 91 yards and one touchdown.