49ers Sign Nine Players To Futures Deals

The San Francisco 49ers re-signed nine members of their practice squad to futures contracts for the 2024 season, per Cam Inman.

The list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Harris, 33, originally signed on with the Saints back in 2016. He spent over a year in New Orleans before he was waived at the start of the 2017 season and later signed by the Raiders.

The Raiders brought Harris back on an exclusive rights contract before signing him to a two-year contract worth up to $6.5 million in 2019. He then signed on with the Falcons in 2021 and returned to the team last year, but was limited to appearing in just one game.

In 2023, Harris appeared in three games for the 49ers but did not record any statistics.