49ers Sign OL Brandon Parker

The San Francisco 49ers announced Monday that they’ve signed OL Brandon Parker to a one-year contract.

Parker, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Raiders.

Parker was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career in 2022 when he agreed to re-sign with Las Vegas on a one-year $3.5M contract.

Parker signed another one-year deal with the team for the 2023 season but was released coming out of the preseason and later joined the practice squad.

In 2023, Parker appeared in five games for the Raiders, making one start for them.