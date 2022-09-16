49ers Sign P Mitch Wishnowsky To Four-Year Extension Worth Up To $13M

The San Francisco 49ers announced Friday that they’ve signed P Mitch Wishnowsky to a four-year extension through the 2026 season.

Mitchell boomin' want some more! 🧅 We've signed P Mitch Wishnowsky to a four-year extension through the 2026 season. #ForTheBrand — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 17, 2022

According to Ian Rapoport, Wishnowsky’s deal will pay him just under $3 million per year with a total max value of $13 million in new money.

Wishnowsky, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2019 out of Utah. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and set to earn $965,000 for the 2022 season.

Wishnowsky would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Wishnowsky has appeared in one game and totaled 161 yards on four attempts (40.3 YPA) with three punts downed inside the 20-yard line.