49ers Sign QB Josh Johnson & OT Corbin Kaufusi To Futures Deals

The San Francisco 49ers officially signed QB Josh Johnson and OT Corbin Kaufusi to futures contracts for the 2021 season on Friday.

Johnson, 34, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2012. Since then, Johnson has played for a number of teams including the 49ers, Browns, Bengals, Chargers, Jets, Colts, Bills, Ravens, Giants, Texans and Raiders.

Johnson was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football before signing on with Washington in 2018. From there, he signed on with the Lions during training camp last year but was released a few months later.

The 49ers signed Johnson to their practice squad last month.

In 2018, Johnson appeared in four games for the Redskins and completed 57.1 percent of his passes for 590 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown.