49ers Sign S Jarrod Wilson To PS, Release OL Corbin Kaufusi

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed S Jarrod Wilson to the practice squad and released OL Corbin Kaufusi in a corresponding move.

San Francisco’s practice squad now includes:

DE Alex Barrett WR River Cracraft DT Darrion Daniels (Injured) T Alfredo Gutierrez (International) RB Josh Hokit QB Nate Sudfeld TE Tanner Hudson WR Jordan Matthews WR Connor Wedington C Jon Halapio DB Saivion Smith DL Chris Slayton DB Luq Barcoo DB Doug Middleton (Injured) DB Kai Nacua WR Austin Mack LB Curtis Robinson RB Brian Hill S Jarrod Wilson

Wilson, 27, signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan back in 2016. He was entering the second year of his three-year, $7,250,000 contract when the team exercised his 2021 option.

He was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed to the Jets practice squad. He’s bounced on and off the Jets’ roster this season.

In 2021, Wilson has appeared in five games for the Jets and recorded 12 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and no interceptions or pass deflections.