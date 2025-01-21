49ers Sign S Quindell Johnson To Futures Deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed S Quindell Johnson to a futures contract.

Futures contracts are essentially camp invites that give players an opportunity to compete for a roster spot through the spring and summer.

Johnson, 25, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed by the Bears.

Chicago cut Johnson coming out of the preseason in 2024 and re-signed him briefly to the practice squad before cutting him again. Johnson returned to the Rams and spent the year on the taxi squad.

In 2023, Johnson appeared in nine games for the Bears and recorded three total tackles and one interception.