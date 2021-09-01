49ers Sign TE Jordan Matthews & QB Nate Sudfeld To PS

According to Tom Pelissero, the 49ers are signing TE Jordan Matthews to the practice squad.

Matt Barrows adds San Francisco is also signing QB Nate Sudfeld to its practice squad.

Matthews is converting from wide receiver to tight end.

Matthews, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2014. The Eagles traded Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick to the Bills in return for CB Ronald Darby in August of 2017.

Matthews played out the final year of his four-year, $4,949,269 contract before signing a one-year contract with Patriots worth up to $1.7 million. Unfortunately, the Patriots released Matthews during the preseason with an injury settlement and he then returned to the Eagles.

From there, Matthews signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal with the 49ers in 2019. He returned to the Eagles for a brief period but has been on and off of the 49ers’ roster ever since.

In 2020, Matthews appeared in two games for the 49ers but was not targeted and did not catch a pass.

Sudfeld, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Redskins back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $2.47 million contract with Washington but was cut loose coming out of the 2017 preseason.

Sudfeld signed on with Eagles’ practice squad shortly after and was eventually promoted to the active roster in 2017. He was able to stay on Philadelphia’s active roster and was able to earn a backup role.

The Eagles re-signed Sudfeld on three consecutive one-year deals and he was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed with the 49ers.

In 2020, Sudfeld appeared in one game and recorded five completions on 12 attempts (41.7 percent) for 32 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception, to go along with two rushing attempts for 12 yards.