49ers Sign Two More To Futures Deals

The San Francisco 49ers signed DE Earnest Brown and DE Raymond Johnson to futures contracts on Thursday, per the NFL transaction wire.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Brown, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Rams out of Northwestern in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the first year of a four-year, $3.75 million rookie contract when Los Angeles waived him.

Since then, he’s bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster.

In 2023, Brown appeared in seven games for the Rams and recorded five total tackles.