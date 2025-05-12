49ers Sign UDFA LB Stone Blanton

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed undrafted rookie LB Stone Blanton to a contract.

That brings the official number of UDFA signings for San Francisco to six:

Blanton, 22, was a two-year starter in college, transferring from South Carolina to Mississippi State for his final season in 2024.

During his college career, Blanton appeared in 36 games with 24 starts and recorded 184 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and seven pass deflections.