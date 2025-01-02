49ers Signed DE Tarron Jackson To Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers signed DE Tarron Jackson to the practice squad, per the NFL transaction wire.

San Francisco’s practice squad now includes:

OL Isaac Alarcon (International) DL Alex Barrett CB Chase Lucas S Jaylen Mahoney QB Tanner Mordecai OL Drake Nugent TE Mason Pline (Injured) WR Trent Taylor LB DaShaun White WR Terique Owens DL Nesta Jade Silvera WR Russell Gage CB Nick McCloud LB Jonathan Garvin WR Ronnie Bell RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn T Sebastian Gutierrez G Zack Johnson LB Tarron Jackson

Jackson, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2021. He was in the second year of his four-year $3.7 million contract when the Eagles elected to waive Jackson.

He was re-signed to the practice squad and returned on a futures deal in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons. However the Panthers signed him to the practice squad when he was cut coming out of camp in 2024. He bounced on and off the roster and had another stint with the Eagles practice squad.

In 2024, Jackson has appeared in three games with the Panthers with no statistics.