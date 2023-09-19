49ers Signing CB Anthony Brown

Adam Schefter reports that the 49ers are signing CB Anthony Brown to their active roster on Tuesday.

The 49ers worked Brown out on Monday, so this isn’t a big surprise.

Brown, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract before re-signing with Dallas on a three-year deal in 2020.

Brown signed on with the Steelers coming out of the preseason. He was later added to their practice squad before being released a few days ago.

In 2022, Brown appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys and recorded 42 tackles, a forced fumble and seven pass defenses.