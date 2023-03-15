49ers Signing CB Isaiah Oliver

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the 49ers are signing former Falcons CB Isaiah Oliver to a contract.

Oliver is an interesting upside signing for the 49ers, as he’s flashed some ability during his time in Atlanta.

Oliver, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Falcons in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Colorado. He finished his four-year, $4,636,643 rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a one-year deal with the Falcons last year.

In 2022, Oliver appeared in 12 games for the Falcons and recorded 37 tackles, one sack, an interception and seven pass defenses.

