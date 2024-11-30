49ers Signing CB Nick McCloud To Active Roster

According to Cam Inman, the 49ers are signing CB Nick McCloud to the 53-man roster.

McCloud takes the place of WR Ronnie Bell who was waived on Friday. Additionally, the 49ers are elevating LB Jalen Graham and OL Sebastian Gutierrez from the practice squad to the active roster.

McCloud, 26, originally signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2021. After spending training camp in Buffalo, McCloud was claimed off waivers by the Bengals. McCloud spent two months in Cincinnati before the Bengals waived him and he caught on with the Bills’ practice squad in 2021.

He re-signed to Buffalo on a futures deal in 2022 and was claimed by the Giants coming out of training camp. New York re-signed him as a restricted free agent in 2024 but waived him in November before he caught on with the 49ers practice squad.

In 2024, McCloud has appeared in nine games for the Giants and 49ers and recorded 14 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass deflection.